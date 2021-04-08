Restrictions on Social Gatherings in North Goa From Thursday Due to The Spike In Covid Cases

Finally the north Goa district magistrate has imposed a restrictions on the social gatherings in North Goa due to sudden rise in the Covid 19 cases in the state. The maximum capacity for the halls for gatherings will be restricted to 100 pax max said the report.

The chief minister of Goa had ruled out any more lockdown in the state saying its not in the favour of the tourism and economy and only solution is the vaccination and following of the covid norms. In the meanwhile to harness the rising numbers of cases the district magistrate of North Goa has decided to impose the restrictions on social gatherings.

According to the sources, the North Goa District Magistrate has imposed the restrictions on social and religious gatherings in the north Goa and due to this there will be limits on the number of guests that can attend the functions related to the family, cultural, entertainment programs with the limits of maximum 100 guests.

The statement of the magistrate reads as follows – For halls of maximum capacity up-to 100, can only accommodate the 50 per cent of the hall capacity or a maximum of 50 persons whichever is lower;

For halls with capacity of more than 100, gathering will be permissible upto 50 per cent of its capacity or maximum of 100 persons, whichever is lower and for open premises and grounds, gathering upto 50 per cent of its capacity or maximum gathering of people upto 200 persons, whichever is lower.

Any person contravening this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code stated the order.