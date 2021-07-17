Ram Teri Ganga Maili Fame Mandakini Is All Set To Make Comeback in The Bollywood

Ram Teri Ganga Maili’s fame Mandakini is ready for a comeback after taking a break from Bollywood for years. The 1985 movie shot her to instant fame and we all remember her through that.

Mandakini was born in 1963 in an Anglo family in Meerut. Her original name was Yasmeen Joseph for which she got rejected in 3 movies in her early years.

Ranjit Virk insisted and got her name randomly changed to Mandakini and eventually got her signed up for Mazloom. Before the film make it to the big cinemas, Raj Kapoor discovered her at the young age of 22 and cast her in a proper lead role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili with her screen name as “Mandakini” opposite his youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor.

The movie became a big blockbuster in Bollywood and earned Mandakini a lot of fame, success and a grand Filmfare nomination as Best Actress.

According to the sources, it is Mandakini’s brother Bhanu who wants the actress to make a comeback in Bollywood.

Bhanu in an interview said, “While she was roaming around in Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, I noticed that she still has a huge fan following. So, I told her that she should start acting again. She was named ‘Chhoti Sardani’.

The central character’s offer was received in the TV show, which Mandakini refused, but she suggested Anita Raj’s name for this character.”

The veteran actress was last seen in a Bengali movie named Se Amar Prem in 2002. Sources say that she was having an affair with the dreaded terrorist Dawood Ibrahim but she ended up denying any kind of association with him.

She finally disappeared from the big screens mysteriously but for an obvious reason and got married to Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur and they have two kids named Rabbil and Rabze Innaya Mandakini.

The actress has been a major part of the Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu industry and did movies like Simhasanam, Mera Saathi, Bhargava Ramudu, Aag Aur Shola, Jaal, Pyaar Ka Saudagar, Andha Bichar, Antarer Bhalobasha and Dance Dance among other.

The 57-year-old actress could not create magic in other films after the blockbuster movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Presently, we know that she is in talks with various directors, reading scripts and getting herself ready to make a grand entry after a break of almost 2 decades.

We are hoping for an official announcement from her to her fans after finalizing the project. Her manager has indirectly also given confirmation on her comeback into films and her desire to work in Bollywood as well as the web world.

She has done films in Hindi, Bengali and even in South industry. The actress has done almost 48 films in 17 years of her career.

Currently, she runs classes in Tibetan yoga and is a huge follower of the Dalai Lama. With her husband, she runs a centre for Tibetan medicine, which is commonly known as the Tibetan Herbal Centre in the area.