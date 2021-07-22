Raj Kundra’s Arrest Was Not Made As Per The Law, Argues Kundra’s Lawyer

After the arrest of Ships Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the pornography content creation case, he was produced before the district magistrate for the purpose of remand and here his where his lawyer came into the scene who argued the matter saying the arrest of his client has not made as per the law. Why he said that? What is point of argument and how is he planning to bring Kundra out the jail using his legal skills, let’s take a look in this story.

Raj Kundra who came up in his life with the lots of struggle, was caught in the porn filming racket and running it on the online APP, that took everyone with the shock.

His arrest came as shocking surprise to the entire film industry but Kundra himself was aware that this day is going to come sooner or later and for that he has also prepared the Plan B which later Mumbai police crime branch manage to get hold on.

According to the sources, before the Arrest of Raj Kundra, Mumbai police arrested 11 people involved in the porn film making. According to them this operations commenced in the month of February when they received the first complaint against Kundra’s team who were invoked in making porn video clips.

Raj Kundra was the last person to get arrested in this case who was taken into the police custody on Tuesday late evening. He was called to the police station on the pretext of regular inquiry and later he was arrested, said the sources.

According to the investigation officer, all the arrested accused used to target and lure the struggling actresses and models into the video clip making by assuring them big projects. Another access and model Gehna Vasisth was the director of these porn videos.

One of the main accused of this case and close aid of Kundra, Umesh Kamat told the investigation officers that he used to work for Kundra and Kundra introduced him to one his close relatives Pradeep Bakshi.

Pradeep Bakshi, who is one the main accused in this case used to take care of Kundra’s APP in the UK. Kundra showed the fake sale for his APP to Bakshi for the sake of transaction while he was retaining the ownership of APP.

Kundra’s team used to upload the porn content on this APP from Mumbai to which Kundra still calls as Shots. He had made a private WhatsApp group to keep the watch on the revenue growth of the APP and he also used to instruct the accused on how to increase the revenue.

Later on the Google removed this APP from the Play Store but by then Kundra has already got financial benefits from the app. Umesh Kamat, who used to upload the porn content used to keep Raj Kundra in CC in all the app and porn racket-related emails.

We also have the list of those who purchased this porn content. Later Kundra told another accused Ryan to not put direct app-related messages on WhatsApp. Kundra’s company Vian has foreign currency.”

According to the Raj Kundra’s lawyer, Raj Kundra should not sent to the custody as his arrest was not made as per the law. “Police custody should be an exception and not a norm. Arrest should be made only when the investigation cannot move further without the arrest,” he argued.

In this case, the accused Raj Kundra was made to sign the notice of CrPC 41, to join the investigation once he was arrested. “The arrest wasn’t made as per law. The IT act sections can’t be read with IPC sections (citied past precedents). But here police has done this. Section 67 A of IT act talks about sexually explicit acts,” he further argued adding that only the actual ‘act of coitus’ actual intercourse can be considered porn. “Rest all is just vulgar content. Police is following what web series these days show, vulgar content. But that’s not really porn. Nothing in this remand shows that two people actually indulged in act of intercourse. If it’s not actual intercourse, it’s not porn.”

Although Raj Kundra’s lawyer did is duty by arguing on the point of what is porn and what is not but the judge passed the judgement against his argument and sent Kundra into Police Custody till 23rd July for the further investigation.

Kundra will come out of the police custody but when and how long, that only time will tell, but meanwhile the police interrogation will expose more hidden facts which includes the exploitation of the struggling models in Mumbai who were lured to the pornography on the pretext of giving them lead roles in the films.