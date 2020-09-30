Prominent Businessman’s Son Dies In Road Accident At Tilamol

In a tragic accident, a boy from Curchorem died on the spot after he met with an accident. The boy, Om Bende, is the son of a prominent businessman from Sanvordem, Paresh Bende.

The accident occurred in the Tilamol area, near Xeldem village. The deceased boy was riding the motorcycle which was later completely damaged in the accident.

The cause of the accident is not clear yet, however, according to certain information, it is learned that bad road conditions in the area were what resulted in the rider losing control of the motorcycle.

The boy, Om Paresh passed away in the accident. It is learned that no other persons were injured in the accident.