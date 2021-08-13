Post Mortem Report Ruled Out The Rape Into The Case of 19-Year-Old Girl Whose Half Naked Body Was Found at Calangute Beach

A missing 19-year-old girl named Siddhi Naik whose body was washed out ashore at Calangute beach in semi-nude condition on Thursday, 12th August is the case of drowning and there is no rape or any kind of sexual abuse took place, confirmed the police sources.

The ever-growing increase in the number of crimes in Goa has been a turmoil of terror amongst the citizen. This is the 3rd act of immorality against females in this month itself. How much more till it all goes down?

The deceased Siddhi Naik was the resident of Nachinola village situated in North Goa. She was reported missing on Wednesday, 11th August morning.

It is said that the victim was last seen at Guirim, near Hotel Green Park where her father had dropped her off. From there, she was supposed to go to her workplace situated in Porvorim.

However, when she did not turn up for work, her employer informed her father about it. Her father immediately reported this to the local police.

Early Thursday morning, police received a call about a female body being washed ashore in Calangute beach. Later, the deceased’s parents confirmed that it was their daughter’s body.

Earlier this case was looked into from all angles and one of them was the case of rape and murder but according to the post mortem report, the girl died due to drowning and there were no traces of sexual abuse or rape.

Meanwhile, the video of the deceased girl started making rounds on social media, and referring to this, the police requested the public to cease doing this act of immorality.

“It is therefore requested to all persons to refrain from transmitting images of the dead body of the female as it is not only against the law but is also hurtful to the sentiments of the grieving family of the deceased woman,” the police said.

Speaking to The Daily Guardian, Auda Viegas, an activist, expressed her anger towards the authorities.

“A video of the victim is being circulated. I have written to Calangute Police and other top officials, including the CM to find out who the culprit is and have demanded strict action under IPC section 228 A. Disclosure of identity is something towards which no one pays enough attention. One rape after another is getting too much. The police have to pull up their socks.”

It is confirmed through the post mortem report conducted at The Goa Medical College (GMC) that the girl had indeed died of drowning and no sign of sexual abuse was reported.

Now, this sticks a question as to who could be behind this and what could be the reason for conducting this vicious crime.

This mystery is yet to be unraveled by the police as further investigation is still going on.