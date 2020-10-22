In an encounter that took place today morning, one of the accused was seriously injured by a special cell team of the Delhi police in the capital city, while two others were arrested by the team. The three were allegedly involved in the theft case of an ATM machine that took place in the Porvorim area last week.

It is learnt that the three persons were trying to commit another theft case in the New Delhi area, and as such, were caught by the special cell of the police.

The Goa police team of Crime Branch and the North Goa District police were closely coordinating the movements of the suspects in the case. The Special Cell of the Delhi police was notified about the same.

A serious encounter followed in the area, and after fierce gunfire, one, identified as Rustam, is seriously injured in the firing. Two other accomplices have been arrested by the police. The three are believed to be notorious criminals with deep criminal backgrounds.

In Delhi, the police have recovered Rs 3.5 lakh worth of currency in cash, some foreign currency, a pistol, and live bullets.

The three are accused in the theft case which was reported on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday last week in the Porvorim area. Cash worth Rs 19.83 lakh was stolen from the ATM machine by unknown persons.

Loading...

They reportedly damaged the wiring of the CCTV cameras that were in place at the ATM to avoid being captured while committing the crime. The bank ATM was that of Union Bank of India.

After the complaint, the ATM machine was found with the cash stollen a distance away. After close surveillance of nearby CCTV cameras, it was found that a Tata Ace vehicle was used to commit the crime.

Rising theft cases in the state have put the local police on the guard, like yesterday night, a case of gold snatching was reported in the Old Goa area. Two bike-borne assailants snatched a gold chain from one woman who was walking along the road. Further search is on.

Last month, several foreign nationals were arrested for being involved in skimming at ATM machines, resulting in the theft of lakhs of rupees.