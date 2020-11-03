Poor Response In Bihar Poll with Just 8.05 Percent Turnout till 9 AM

An estimated 8.05 percent electorate exercised their franchise till 9 AM in the second of three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections today.

Sources of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said here that a total of 8.05 percent electorate exercised their franchise till 9 AM in second of three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections. Maximum polling of 15.80 percent was recorded in Begusarai seat while minimum 3 percent polling was recorded in Teghra seat, sources added.

A large number of people were seen in queues waiting for their turns at several polling stations in 94 seats where polling is in progress. No untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the state.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at all polling stations for the electorate to save them from any chance of getting infected with the Coronavirus as, per guidelines of the election commission. Besides polling personnel, security staff was also seen alert advising the electorate to follow the guidelines and wear masks while exercising their franchise.

A sufficient number of hand gloves sanitizer and other essentials have been made available by Election Commission at all booths where polling is in progress.

The pace of polling is expected to gain momentum with the progress of the day. Complaints of technical snag in EVMs were received from some booths and the same was rectified to ensure polling without any introduction for a longer period.

