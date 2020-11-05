Poonam Pandey Arrested In Goa For Shooting “Porn” Video At Canacona

The Calangute police detained the Actor-Model Poonam Pandey today at the Calangute police station and informed that they will be handing her over to the Canacona police.

In a shocking incident, social media star and actress Poonam Pandey has been arrested for shooting indecent videos and photos on government property in Goa.

According to the report, Poonam Pandey and her Husband Sam Bombay were staying in a five-start resort at Aguada Goa when police detained her for the issue of an Obscene video shoot at Canacona.

She was booked on Wednesday for shooting obscene videos of herself on Chapoli Dam situated in Canacona South Goa.

On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Department in Goa had filed a complaint against Poonam for ‘trespassing on the government property and shooting and distributing an indecent video.’ The actor was shooting at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village.

Another complaint against Poonam was filed by the Women’s wing of the Goa Forward Party. The Vice President of the party, Durgadas Kamat, event went on to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodriques over the issue.

On Wednesday, police booked Pandey under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code. The video shot by Poonam went viral.

The video on Poonam’s Instagram profile went viral after Goa Police registered several complaints against the actor.

Goa Police Inspector Suspended For Permitting Poonam Pandey’s Controversial Shoot

The police officer who permitted actress-model Poonam Pandey’s ‘obscene video’ shoot has been suspended, informed Canacona’s Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The protestors had threatened to close down the town of Canacona for a day while demanding action for the alleged dereliction on the part of the police.

Poonam Pandey wished hubby Sam Bombay Karwa Chauth amid the ongoing complaints.

Source: IB Times