Poonam Pandey and Her Hubby Sam Bombay Gets Bail in Shooting “Porn” Video Case in Goa

Soon after their arrest yesterday from a five-star property in north Goa, model-actress Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were released on the bail by the south Goa court.

The court allowed the release of Poonam Pandey and her husband on the surety of Rs. 20,000 each. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for allegedly trespassing on government property and making an objectionable video.

According to a news report, Poonam and Sam are out on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each. They were given bail by the judicial magistrate first class, Canacona, on Thursday night. As per the conditions of the bail, they cannot leave Goa without the court allowing it and have to report to the police station for six days.

Cuncolim police inspector Therron D’Costa, who is holding additional charge of the Canacona police station, told The Times of India that Poonam and Sam will be kept at the police station until they post the bail amount.

It may be recalled that the case was registered against Poonam on the basis of a complaint filed by the state water resources department, which manages the Chapoli Dam, where the video was shot.

Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters that Poonam and her Husband and Sam “sneaked” into the area in the early hours on October 31 and shot a short video.

The Mode Actress Poonam Pandey was charged with trespassing into government property as well as shooting and circulating an objectionable video clip. Now, relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, sections related to trespass, and the Indecent Representation of Women Act have been added to the case, the SP said.

The Canacona Police found out that Poonam and her husband Sam, who was staying at a five-star property in Calangute, were about to leave Goa on Thursday afternoon, “She and her husband were detained. “After questioning, the actress and her husband were arrested in the case,” the SP said.

Earlier, Durgadas Kamat, vice president and spokesperson of the Goa Forward Party, alleged misuse of government permits for the shoot and demanded the resignation of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. Two policemen – an inspector and a constable – were also suspended for allegedly providing protection to the shoot.

(With inputs from PTI)