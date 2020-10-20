Ponda ASI Assaulted With Beer Bottles; Receives 42 Stitches

Ponda Assistant Sub-Inspector Jeetendra Gaude was attacked by two persons yesterday in the Moll-Curti area. According to information available, the police team had visited the spot as part of a narcotic raid inquiry.

Two accused persons, upon being confronted, attacked the police officers on duty with beer bottles. This caused serious injuries to ASI Gaude, while constable Jaywant Bhartu suffered minor injuries.

ASI Gaude was immediately shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition. The assault with the beer bottles caused severe neck injuries, including multiple stab injuries on the officer.

According to officials, the police officer Gaude has received 42 stitches in total. His condition is said to be stable, and he has been shifted out of GMC.

Loading...

It is learnt that the two accused who assaulted the police officers on duty have been arrested, while more arrests in the case are expected to happen.