Police arrested 4 foreign nationals for overstaying in Goa

Goa is undergoing the third phase of a lockdown and there are many foreigners stranded in the state with no means of going back to their countries. Under such circumstances, Goa police have arrested 4 foreign nationals for overstaying in the state.

According to the reports, Goa police have arrested four foreigners including a woman for illegally staying in Parra. Speaking to TOI, superintendent of police, anti-narcotic cell (ANC), Shobhit Saxena said that a joint raid was conducted by ANC and Mapusa police station after they received information of some foreigners staying at Parra without valid documents.

Saxena said that the foreigners were staying without any passport, visa or identification documents. “While the three male foreigners claim to be from Nigeria and the woman from Kenya, their identities are being determined,” he said.

Saxena further said that they are verifying records of the four foreigners to check if they are involved in any narcotic cases. “The four foreigners have been lodged at the detention centre for deportation and blacklisting,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is no cases of drugs been booked in Goa for quite some time as the borders of the state are sealed and there is no movement of tourists in the state.

Source: TOI