Personal Trainer of A Gym In Panaji Held For Raping Woman

A personal trainer of a gym in Panaji was arrested by the Panaji police for allegedly raping a woman. The husband of a victim woman lodged a complaint with Panaji police station in regards to the alleged rape by the Personal Trainer of a gym in Panaji.

According to the report published in the local daily the Navhind Times, Panaji police have arrested a gym instructor on charges of allegedly raping a woman to whom he was providing fitness training.

The judicial magistrate had remade the accused Anderson Barreto to 6 days police custody. According to Panaji police, the complaint in this regard has been filed by the husband of a victim woman.

Referring to the complaint, the police said the accused gym instructor under the pretext of fitness training, had wrongfully restrained the wife of the complainant in his flat.

The accused had forceful sexual intercourse with her without her consent and further abused and threatened her with dire consequences, police said referring to the complaint.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 376 (rape). Lady police sub-inspector Laureen Sequeira is investigating the case.