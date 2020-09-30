Paulo Travels Owner Mario Pereira Succumbs To Covid-19; Tribute From Company Drivers Displayed At Funeral Procession

To a person, much-loved across boundaries, Mario Pereira, 62, owner of the famous inter-state bus services ‘Paulo Travels’ succumbed to covid-19 infection yesterday. Having been admitted to GMC for 15 days, Mario passed away yesterday early morning, leaving behind his wife, and one son.

Tributes have poured in from across the state, with his ‘big-heart personality’ being adored by many. A one of a kind and unique assemblance was witnessed today at his funeral, as a parade of Paulo busses were a part of his funeral procession today, Wednesday morning in Mapusa.

The fleet of buses was just one way to convey the deep affection that he had for his company and its employees, always ensuring steady growth, with far sights into the future. A son of former MLA Teotino Pereira, Mario was a self-made businessman, who rose to the glorious heights through dedicated work.

Having launched one of the first long-distance bus travel with the route such as Goa-Chennai, or Goa-Ahmedabad, Mario was a part of innovative beginnings launching sleeper bus services too.

A simple and humble person by nature, Mario always made an impact on the lives he came across, and that was widely described in the countless messages of people recounting him and his memories.

Tiatrist Pascoal de Chinchinim, in a tribute on social media, described Mario as ‘the man who saw tomorrow’. “A self-made businessman who rose from the trenches and learned the tricks of the trade. He had a sixth sense in business and was a pioneer in many schemes in the public transport domain.

The sleeper coaches, the night bus service, the daily bus service, the Volvo wide-bodied coaches were a few of his innovations,” Pascoal de Chinchinim said. ‘Goa has lost a true son of the soil’, he added.

The tribute displayed by his company bus drivers has surely touched many, as people across Goan communities mourn the demise of a hard-working, loved, and the companionate person seen in Mario.