One year old baby boy from Bicholim Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The cases of Covid-19 is growing in the North Goa following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Sattari Taluka now the Bicholim has recorded almost 13 cases. On Sunday it recorded three more positive cases that also includes a one-year-old boy found positive for the Coronavirus.

According to the reports, the recent case came into the light at Sal Village situated in the Bicholim Taluka. Mamlatdar of Bicholim Taluka Pravinjay Pandit said that a one-year-old baby boy from Sal village tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of COVID cases in the village to four.

The baby boy belongs to the same family having the cases of Covid-19 in the past. Following the new instances of COVID-virus in the area the authorities sealed Ward No 3 area of Sal village.

Meanwhile, in the Desai Nagar situated at Sanquelim, (Sankhali) two more persons tested positive for the virus taking the tally to nine in the town, and this has forced the authorities to barricade the entire locality.

Health officer of the Bicholim community health centre Dr Medha Salkar said that swab samples from several people from Sal were taken on Saturday and Sunday. One sample tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to the Sankhali CHC health officer, Dr Uttam Desai total 146 people underwent the Covid-19 test at Sanquelim out of which 47 villagers underwent the test at the hospital on Sunday and 99 persons did the same at Bandarwada.

Reports of the tests are awaited, he said, adding that more swab samples will be taken on Monday. “Spraying of antivirus chemicals in affected places and other precautionary measures have been taken in the taluka,” Pandit said.

The market area of Sankhali is under lockdown since Friday and hence the government has made all the provisions to provide the essential commodities to the people of Sankhali and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is the Sankhali MLA, appealed to the people to take all precautions to keep the virus at bay.