One More COVID Death in Goa, Former Minister Dr Suresh Amonkar No More

Goa recorded the 8th Covid death with the demise of former Cabinet Minister and Ex-MLA of Pale constituency Dr. Suresh Amonkar, who succumbed to the Covid-19 infection at the ESI Hospital in Margao.

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant has condoled the death of the former Health Minister, Dr. Suresh Amonkar saying that he is deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr. Suresh Amonkar, former President of BJP Goa Pradesh and Former Cabinet Minister of Goa Govt.

“His contribution to the State of Goa is immense and will never be forgotten. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Said Mr. Sawant.

Dr. Suresh Kuso Amonkar was elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly from Pale constituency in the 1999 and 2002 Goa Legislative Assembly election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was Minister of Health, Social Welfare, and Labour & Employment in Francisco Sardinha cabinet from 1999 to 2000 and then Minister of Health, Labour & Employment, and Factories and Boilers in First Manohar Parrikar cabinet.

In the 2007 general election of Goa Legislative Assembly, Dr. Amonkar had lost his seat to the opposition congress candidate.

According to the sources, Dr. Amonkar was admitted into the Covid Hospital after testing positive on Sunday 21st June from a private hospital.. 68-year-old Dr. Amonkar was suffering from the Kidney ailment.

Due to kidney failure he was undergoing dialysis while on the ventilator for several days.

The long political career of Dr. Amonkar came to standstill following his defeat in the 2007 General election in which he lost to the Congress candidate Gurudas Gawas. Although the political journey of Gurudas Gawas also did not go for long and in the by-election held in 2008 due to the sudden demise of Mr. Gawas Dr. Amonkar was replaced by BJP youth leader Dr. Pramod Sawant.

According to the reports, Dr. Amonkar has been serving the poor and needy people by giving free treatment to his patients in the mining belt until recently.

Dr Amonkar is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Dr Amonkar is the second politician after 72-year old Pascal D’Souza, a two-time councilor of Mangor in Mormugao and brother of NCP President Jose Philip D’Souza, expired yesterday in Covid hospital, stated the Goa News report.