OCI Cards, Long Term Visas of Those Involved in Anti Indian Activities Will be Revoked

If you are living abroad on the OCI card or a long term visas and getting involved into the protests against the Indian government policies, then this news is for you, as the Indian government has decided to revoke their OCI cards and long term visas from the immediate effect.

The Indian government has now come up with the new tactics to crush the anti government movement going on amongst the overseas Indians who has either a long term visas or the OCI cards and staying abroad for the long time.

The government has given the tag of Anti-Indian activity to the freedom of speech of the Indian national living abroad and also threaten them to revoke their visas and OCI cards if they found indulged into such activities.

The above information was confirmed by the Zee Media team that the Indian diplomatic missions have been keeping close tabs on anti-India activities of some overseas Indians.

According to the reports, India has already revoked the Long-Term visas of many Indian-Origin foreign nationals who lives abroad with the help of the OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) cards. The government had also cancelled the OCI cards of those Indians allegedly involved anti-India activities.

One of the reason behind bringing this new law into the force is to suppress the voice of those Indians who had shown their resentment against India over the three contentious farms laws.

Some of the members of the Indian diaspora reportedly registered their resentment against India over the three contentious farms laws.

The highly placed sources has confirmed that the Indian diplomatic missions have been keeping a close watch on the so called anti-India activities of the overseas Indians.

The diplomatic missions not just targeting the Indians working abroad but they are also keeping the watch on Indian-origin students who gets involved in the protests outside the embassies and high commissions situated in various foreign countries.

How It will affect the Goan OCI Card Holders

There are hundreds of thousands Goans living abroad for the purpose of work and education and many of them also in possession of the OCI cards. Although they are not involved at the national level politics but they are ruled under the same government.

In the recent times there have been lots of resentment against the government policies and if this continues then perhaps it will also affect the Goans living abroad, and they might also lose the OCI cards and long term visas.