Now You Will Get 1KG Onion Per Ration Card; Distribution Begins Tomorrow

After the long delay since the Government promised 3 KGs Onions per ration card has finally brought down to 1KG per card and the distribution of the same will commence from tomorrow said the co-operation minister Govind Gawade.

According to the reports, the state government had placed an order for 1056 MT (Metric Tones) of onions out of which 330MT had already arrived in the state, and it’s ready for distribution.

The Co-operation minister Govind Gawade said that the state Government is importing the onions from Nasik.

“Due to the limited supply at the moment we have decided to give only 1 KG Onion on each ration card on the fair price shop and the rest 2KGs will be given before the end of this month,” he said.

The rate of Onions has also gone up to Rs 34.50 per kg instead of Rs. 33 per Kg as promised by the Government.

It may be recalled that the Mahila Congress had recently sold the onions for Rs. 25 per kg to protest the inability of the Government to provide the same.

