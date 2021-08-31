Now Fully Vaccinated People Can Enter In Goa Without RT-PCR Negative Certificate

The high court of Bombay in Goa has allowed the application filed by the state government to allow fully vaccinated people into the state. Now people with 14 days of gap after their second dose of vaccine will be able to enter the state without the need of RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests.

According to the reports, Adv. Nikhil Pai had filed the petition on the behalf of the state government, said the South Goa Advocates Association.

With the new development in place, the collectors of south and north Goa will be making the modification in the order under section 144 and allow all persons who are fully vaccinated to enter the state without producing a Covid negative certificate.

According to the existing norms, only certain classes of people are allowed to enter the state which includes the workforce like people working in industries, construction laborers, persons who enter the State of Goa for purposes of business and employment; residents of Goa, who are now stranded outside Goa for pandemic-related or other such issue and residents of Goa who, on account of their work requirements/medical reasons, are required to travel outside the State of Goa and return to the State after a few days were allowed to enter without a negative certificate provided they were fully vaccinated.

Now the new development will have no more restrictions of any classification as according to the order anybody who has been vaccinated with both doses will be allowed to enter the state with no need of any RT-PCR or Antigen certificates.

But these new changes are not applicable to children above two years and they will have to come with an RT PCR test. The children below two years, if showing any symptoms, will have to carry an RT PCR test if they are asymptomatic they need not carry an RT PCR test.

According to the report published in The Goan For the purposes of entry of ‘fully vaccinated persons,’ the High Court has gone by the definition offered by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) which considers a person fully vaccinated if “it has been two or more weeks since the persons have received the final dose of recommended schedule and remain asymptomatic since current Covid-19 exposure”.

According to Adv. Pai, The high court has not yet passed any orders pertaining to the third wave as the petition is still pending before them.

“I am sure the government will take adequate steps, if not then the High Court can look into the issue and issue fresh directions when it wants to like how in the initial beginning when some petitions were filed the HC had intervened and made some orders that could be passed that the government could be put into action,” he said.

It may be recalled that the High Court had, prohibited people from entering the state, back in May, unless they have a Covid negative certificate. The orders came despite protests from the State government who claimed it would lead to a virtual blockade along the border.

Meanwhile, Those who are not vaccinated will have to continue to produce negative certificates and follow the same old SOPs, stated the order.

Image Source: TOI