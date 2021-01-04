Now Drug Peddlers and Pimps Demanding The AADHAR Cards Before Making Supplies

Can you imagine one of the most illegal businesses have been done in a most legal manner by asking the AADHAR card for the delivery of the drugs and Prostitutes? Normally one has to submit the Aadhar card for bank account opening or applying for a credit card, but now buying Ganja and Ecstasy and Girls will also require an Aadhar card…

According to the report published by the TOI, The drug pedlars becoming smarter in their business techniques and applying new dimensions to it. As most of them have already mastered the way of smuggling the drugs around now they are trying to get better in selling it too by exploiting the loopholes in the system.

“Earlier, postal delivery or courier service was used for the drugs trade, but, now that such tactics are known to the police, new methods are being employed, like trying to pass off the narcotics as rose water,” said a police official.

Earlier moving the consignment was a major challenge before the drug dealers and pedlars but now they move bigger quantities by packing them in smaller quantities.

The story does not end here, now the drug pedlars and dealers are demanding the Aadhar cards from their customers, which they have to send on WhatsApp to verify their identity. According to reports, they do this to avoid potential police traps.

Now the more surprising news here is, it not alone the drug dealers who demand the Aadhar cards but now the Pimps operating along the North Goa beach belts have also started demanding the Aadhar cards from their customers to ensure they aren’t police decoys, before supplying them with the girls.

According to the police sources, getting caught with the smaller quantities makes the supplier immune to the harsher punishments as they easily walk free in event of getting caught.

Under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the quantum of punishment depends on whether the quantity of drugs involved is small, less than commercial (variable), or is commercial.

“Even if clients demand a larger quantity of drugs, paddlers will nevertheless supply it in smaller installments, even if it takes them two to three days. In many cases, police have posed as decoy customers, only to find a very small quantity on the peddler, which would barely stand the chance of winning a conviction in court,” said a police official.

According to the police sources, the paperwork remains the same regardless of the quantum of the drugs caught, and in case of smaller quality that becomes a waste of time as the culprits get bailed out easily in the court.

“When we work on specific and reliable tip-offs about drug deals, we have noticed in recent times that after the contract is made between the buyer and seller, the seller will only provide the quantity of that drug specified as minor by law. This means they are soon bailed out in the event of an arrest,” said a senior police officer who has served in the coastal belt.

“Under existing laws, tracking cases involving the minor quantity of drugs results in lenient punishments for the accused. Police waste a lot of time working on the tip-off, laying the trap, investigating the cases, making the case in court and fighting it out legally,” another senior police officer said.

(With the Inputs from the Times of India)