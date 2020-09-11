Nine Persons Including a Minor Boy Arrested In Anjuna Saw Mill Attack Case

After the attack on Saw mill workers in Anjuna, the police have arrested nine persons who were involved in this attack that severely injured five persons at the Saw mill in Anjuna.

As reported by Goa Prism earlier, a group of six to nine persons allegedly attacked the person who runs the saw mill, along with five other workers at the saw mill warehouse after an argument broke out over certain pricing of the wooden railings that the accused wanted to purchase.

According to a police report, the incident, which occurred on September 9th, unfolded at the Saraswati Corporation Timber and Saw Mill in Chivar, Anjuna.

The accused entered into the saw mill area and assaulted Manilal Patel who runs the mill. Other laborers of the mill – Dayalal Patel, Bharat Patel, Angad Vishwakarma, and Shivram Halarnkar – were also assaulted by the accused persons. They were rushed to a private hospital for treatment soon thereafter.

The accused, Antonio D’Souza, a local of Assagao had reportedly arrived earlier between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, following which, he came with more persons – family and friends – after the altercation.

The entire incident has been caught on CCTV cameras and the accused can be seen throwing around the wood items of the saw mill and also attacking the laborers with fists and blows.

A police complaint was lodged by the saw mill owner Watu Govekar, following which the accused were identified and arrested by the Anjuna police.

The police have arrested nine persons involved – Antonio D’Souza, 54, Allan D’Souza, 25 from Assagao; Fabiar Gohar, 24, from Candolim; Jovin Rodhlino, 30, Shervet D’Souza, 24, from Carmona; Azar Sheikh, 26, a native of Mumbai; Imran Khan, 23, from Calangute and Suresh Pujar, 21, from Candolim. One minor boy has also been detained by the police.