Motor Vehicle Registration To Get New BH Series in India To Facilitate Easier Transfer Of Vehicles Across States

Imagine the amount of trouble you have to go through when you planning to buy a used car from another state, the process of registration transfer and a hell of lot of things takes your time and money and in the end leaves you with complete frustration. Now the things will change, the central government has decided to implement the Bharat Series (BH-Series) for vehicle registration.

The government in recent times has been more alert than ever and has been taking a host of steps that are citizen-centric to facilitate mobility. The IT-based solution was one of the efforts for vehicle registration.

But there is one thing that is becoming painful to check in the registration process which is the re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state. This needed immediate attention as it has been causing a lot of chaos.

The Government on Saturday has now introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles under the “Bharat series (BH-series)” to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles. This was officially announced by the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways.

This move has been made to make sure that the vehicle owners don’t have to face any problem in getting their vehicle transferred from one state to another.

The station relocation process is such that it occurs with both Govt & private-sector employees. Movements like this one usually create a sense of unease in the minds of employees with regard to transfer of registration from the parent state to another state as, under section 47 of the vehicles-act, Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered, but a new registration with the new state- registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of twelve months.

This would create problems for people having job postings for a period of more than a year. The new state registration process was definitely not an easy one and required a lot of specifications and problems. The new facility would now hopefully ease the work of these people.

The vehicle registration facility under “Bharat series (BH-series)” will be available on a voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of Central/State Government/Central/State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories. They wouldn’t be required to go through any special processes for re-registration now.

A passenger vehicle user takes the following steps to re-register a vehicle:

(i) No Objection Certificate from the Parent State for assignment of a new registration mark in another state.

(ii) Assignment of new registration mark after the road tax on pro-rata basis is paid in the new State

(ii) Application for refund of the road tax in the parent State on a pro-rata basis.

The last step is one of the most time-consuming ones and the process differs from state to state.

The motor vehicle tax would now be levied for two years or otherwise in multiple of two. Once the period of 14 years is completed, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which would actually be half of the amount which was charged earlier for the same vehicle.

Vehicles valuing between Rs 10 to 20 lakh at the time of registering in the BH series, then the vehicle owner will be required to pay motor vehicle tax of 10 percent. But if the car values more than 29 lakhs then that person will have to pay 12 percent tax as part of Motor Vehicle Tax.