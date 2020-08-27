Morgue at South Goa District Hospital Not Operational Yet; No Place For Dead at Existing Mortuary

South Goa continues to reel under pressure when it comes to availability to proper healthcare amenities and immediate access to good medical infrastructure. After years of delay and repeatedly missed deadlines, the South Goa District Hospital is expected to commence full swing from September 1st. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had on August 21, said that the old Hospicio hospital would be used as a facility to treat COVID-19 patients, especially for prenatal and ante-natal activities.

However, problems continue to plague, as now it has to come to light as there is an acute shortage of morgue facilities for the dead. Reportedly, the new morgue facility at the south Goa district hospital is not operational, thereby leading to worsened problems for the family and relatives of the dead.

It has to come to light that relatives of a COVID-19 positive patient who succumbed from coronavirus were asked to take the body of their deceased home without due procedures followed.

According to the SOP’s, persons who succumb to COVID-19 are supposed to be placed in special body bags, and funeral procedures need to be done by designated workers donned with special PPE kits.

Slamming the government over the failure to provide proper morgue facilities, Goa Forward Party President Vijay Sardesai said, “Why is Morgue @ new District Hospital of 72 slots, handed over to DHS by GSIDC 2 months ago not made operational? Covid19 surge continues & death toll mounts (2 in Fatorda last night) & Govt has different plans for the new morgue? Reserve one third for Covid patients within 24 hrs!”

The new District hospital has a facility of 72-80 cabinets in its mortuary, however, it isn’t ready to function yet. The existing morgue at TB Hospital at Monte has a capacity of just 20, with all cabinets almost full.

According to reports, the new morgue at the District hospital still has certain works left to be completed before it can be commissioned. When done, this should solve the problems.

The state continues to witness rising COVID-19 cases as Goa crossed 15,000 total confirmed cases. Moreover, 167 deaths have been reported so far – 120 of them within the month of August itself.