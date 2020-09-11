Missing Goa University Professor’s Body Recovered At Chandreshwar Parvat

The body of Goa University professor, Vishal Chari, who was missing since August 29 was recovered from the Chandreshwar Parvat area of Quepem taluka.

Vishal Chari, 37, was an assistant professor in economics at the state university.

He was reported missing since August 29 from his residence in Merces, after he left his home that morning, but failed to return.

After a missing person’s complaint was registered at the Old Goa police station, search operations began. However, it was only on Monday, August 31, that the professor’s car was traced to a location at Paroda in Quepem.

The car was traced and found at Mulsa in the Paroda area. It was parked in a proper manner and was locked, according to police officials.

Following this, a search and combing operation of the area was conducted by the Quepem police who were camping in the area during this entire period.

Vishal Chari was originally from Borim but was currently living in Merces.

A special search team of Goa police was constituted and was locally assisted by their Quepem counterparts. Drone surveillance was also used in the search operations as some areas were inaccessible.

A special online campaign was also launched to help trace the professor. Vishal holds a Ph.D. degree and had special interests in finance and growth.

It was only yesterday evening that officials were able to trace the body of the professor at an isolated location of Chandreshwar Parvat.

Police officials have said that the case suspects to be that of suicide.