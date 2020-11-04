Milind Soman Runs Nude On The Goa Beach To Mark His 55th Birthday Sparks Controversy On Social Media

The Model Cum Actor Milind Soman ran Nude on the Goa beach to mark his 55th birthday flaunting his perfect physique. The actor posted his own photos running on the beach while he was completely naked.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the picture and wrote, “Happy birthday to me 55 and running.” The photo was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar. He was looking like a snacc running on the beach while his hair was twirling and he was not wearing a piece of clothing on his body.

Happy birthday to me 😀

55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020

The Netizens took this surprise very seriously and started sharing memes on the various social media platforms. In the Memes, the fans started offering him underpants and many of the users asked him that if they could gift him vest and underpants.

How it started vs how it is going. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/OAimhjmAN5 — Abhijeet Tripathi (@AbhiNationalist) November 4, 2020

One of the users wrote, “Gift from my side sir.” another user shared a meme in which Lalu Prasad Yadav was offering a shirt and undergarments to Milind.

Ab ladkiya zoom Kar Kar ke dekhegi ye pic ab pic.twitter.com/gpbtScgVr7 — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) November 4, 2020

Yet another wrote, “How it started vs How it is going” as he shared a meme in which there was a picture from his 90s shoot.

Milind’s wife Ankita also shared a picture from their 12k beach run and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #55 #happybirthdaymilindsoman.”