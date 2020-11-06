Milind Soman Get Into Trouble For Running Nude On Goa Beach

Milind Soman who recently celebrated his 55th birthday in Goa along with his wife decided to venture into something unique this time and posted images of running nude on Goa Beach on his social media handle.

The act of Milind Soman did not go well with the people of Goa and the Goa Suraksha Manch, a political party formed by former RSS chief Subhash Velingkar had decided to file a police complaint against the nudity shown in public by the model and actor.

According to the reports, A complaint has been filed at Vasco police station on Thursday against the celebrity model by Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit formed by former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar.

GSM has demanded action against Soman for “spoiling the image and insulting the culture of Goa”. The photograph in question is clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar and shows the naked model mid-stride on a deserted beach.

Model Milind Soman, was in Goa with his wife to celebrate his 55th birthday, had posted the photograph of himself running nude on a beach to celebrate his 55th birthday. His act had created a stir on social media.

The sources from Vasco police said that they have received the complaint but are not aware where the nude run took place. In view of this no action has been initiated, an official said.

The GSM, however, responded to this stating that it is the responsibility of the police to verify and book the case accordingly.

“If it has not happened in Vasco, then it is the responsibility of the police to find out where it has taken place and take the necessary action as the post on social media is put by none other than the wife of Soman,” a party functionary said.

“On 4th November 2020, Milind Soman celebrated his 55th birthday, in an indecent, obscene, vulgar manner by running nude on a beach in Goa, thereby creating sensational news on social media for cheap publicity,” said GSM secretary, Vasco, Samer Khutwalker in his complaint.

Stating that the act from such a celebrity is unacceptable, GSM said that it attracts certain penal provisions and that he should be booked accordingly.

The political party has demanded that necessary action be initiated as “this should set a precedent to other celebrity actors not to repeat such acts and not to spoil the image of Goa and get away with it”.

Meanwhile, the obscene video shoot by model and actress Poonam Pandey was taken very seriously by the Goa Police and in that case, two police officials were also suspended but it looks the case of Milind Soman seems to have taken very sportingly by the state government and authorities.