Margao City Gets Uplift in Security Arrangements; Armed Personnel To Patrol The City

After the heinous murder of Margao-based goldsmith Swapnil Walke last week, the Margao police have decided to ramp up security arrangements in the city. After the Director-General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena visited the commercial town, the South Goa SP (officiating) Mahesh Gaonkar reviewed the arrangements in the city.

Security around the New Market area, where most of the city’s jewellery shops are located was reviewed by the police team.

Post the review, it was decided by the police to deploy a police control van in the market area of the city. Also, armed police personnel will be positioned at prime locations of the city. They will also patrol the city on foot through the day.

This comes after serious lapses in police control were addressed by local vendors from the market area, including jewellery shop owners after the murder that took place in the heart of the city last week.

As per police officials, more police booths will be set-up across the commercial town area as part of an increased security cover. Currently, only one police booth exists in the municipal square area.

The increased security arrangements were reflected on the ground as several armed police persons were witnessed through the last two days patrolling the city on foot. Furthermore, they will patrol the prime market areas regularly throughout the day.

At nights, increased police patrolling through vans and on foot will also be done across the city, as discussed by the police team after a review yesterday.

Locals of the city, including market traders, have appreciated the efforts of the police arrangements in enhancing the security provisions within the city.

Although, some have raised queries if the same security arrangements will be regularly followed, or will be in place for just a week and then witness a gradual death.

As the city slowly gets back to a normal pace after the last week’s incident, an increased concern of safety prevails among the shop owners and locals.