Man Brutally Assaults His Wife In Public, Booked For Attempt To Murder

Ahmad Shaikh, a taxi driver from Margao in South Goa was booked for the attempt to murder his wife by the Margao police after he brutally assaulted her in public at Ravanfond in Margao.

According to the reports, the Margao police had registered the case of an attempt to murder against the accused Shaikh and he was sent into police custody.

The police sources in Margao said that the accused Ahmad Shaikh brutally Assaulted his wife Salida Shaikh, aged 34, a resident of Davorilim, with the steel pipe causing her grievous injuries.

Margao police have registered the offense under sections 341, 506 (ii) 324, and 307 of IPC. Police on Tuesday recovered the steel pipe used in the assault however a knife used by Ahmed to threaten Sajida is yet to be recovered.

The incident of the attack took place in broad daylight in the city of Margao situated in south of Goa. According to the report, he used a metal pipe to assault his wife in public and a knife to threaten her.

The Margao police produced the accused Ahmad before judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), Margao and took the police remand of 7 days.

The Executive magistrate also visited the GMC, Bambolim, and record the statement of victim Salida Shaikh, however she was not in a position to give a statement, said the sources.

Sajida Shaikh, a beautician working in a beauty parlor at Ravanfond near Navelim was restrained by her husband and brutally assaulted causing serious injuries on her head. She is admitted to GMC, Bambolim.