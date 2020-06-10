Karnataka Man Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Vasco Escapes with family in a truck

You may call it a stigma of COVID-19 or the post outcome attached to it, a resident of Karnataka living in the Vasco city with his family, escaped in a truck soon after he received the message of being tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to the TOI report, a resident of Bagalkot in Karnataka state staying at Khariwado in Vasco da Gama along with family received a message on Tuesday afternoon that he was tested positive for COVID-19, the report further states that without wasting time he gathered all his belongings in a truck and fled from the state along with his family.

The authorities had no clue whatsoever as till late night of Tuesday as where the COVID positive man had reached.

According to the sources, it is a clear indication of the fear which is gripping the inhabitants of the Mangor Hill (The Containment Zone) and residents of the Vasco da Gama. The case of escaping the state post the news of being tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus makes the picture more clear.

The containment zone is no more remains the place limited for the spread of virus but reports coming from various parts of Goa made it clear that infection is spreading out of the containment zone with many people traveling outside of the city.

The Bagalkot man wasn’t the only case from that came out on Tuesday from Khariawaddo but a nurse working at the urban health centre was also tested positive, said the local councillor.

According to the reports, an electricity department linesman, a resident of Bogda, Sada, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday,. A department official said that other staffers have now also been asked to go for testing. Since electricity is an essential service, there are fears that more personnel testing positive might affect power in the port town.

“We are so scared, we do not know how far the virus has been spread,” said one of the resident of Chicalim in Vasco. “Seeing the rising number of cases outside the containment zone gives us sleepless nights, as we have family at New Vaddem, which seems like it’s becoming the next hotspot.”

The report further says that the virus has crossed the boundaries of the containment zone and it has started spreading across the entire Murmagao. A staffer of Mormugao Municipal Council is a resident of Cansaulim was tested positive for the COVID-19.

“We took 30 other staffers who came in contact with her to the sub-district hospital and got them tested,” said chairperson Nandadeep Raut. “Another 30 will be tested on Wednesday, and these include councillors.” The MMC building was shut on Tuesday and the premises sanitised.

Most of the places connected to the containment zone are being gripped by the virus, The new Vaddem that had recorded five cases earlier for another six cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 11.

A teenager from Shantinagar in Vasco tested positive along with his father and according to the councillor of the area Yatin Kamurlekar, who is worried about the situation, the teenager used to play cricket with friends and he came in contact with at least 21 persons in that area. All were referred for the testing for COVID-19.

The state government is taking all precautions to restrict the movement of people within the containment zone. According to reports, Vasco PI Nilesh Rane, deputy collector, Mormugao, Sachin Dessai and others inspected the area and restricted residents’ movement by erecting barricades and deploying police.

In another case, A Kadamba conductor affiliated to the Vasco depot living at Mestawaddo too tested positive. In Baina, after one man tested positive, three of his family members also tested positive and were admitted to the Covid hospital on Tuesday.

Since sources said that there’s a threat of local transmission here too, and many are waiting to get tested, residents have been asked to home quarantine. Buses too stayed off the roads at New Vaddem.