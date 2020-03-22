The state government has extended the Janata Curfew a Lockdown for another 3 days and now it will be applicable till the midnight of 25th March said the CM in his video message released on his social media page. Although he spoke most of the things about the successful implementation of Janata Curfew in the state he failed to tell anything on availability of the rationing and essential commodities for the common man.

Loading... Loading... Loading... Loading...

According to the reports, Chief minister Pramod Sawant said that Janata curfew has been extended in the state for the next 3 days. The decision was taken after consulting with union home minister Amit Shah and his counterparts in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“The Janata curfew is extended till March 25 midnight and notification will be issued in this regard,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, the health and medical services were functioning throughout Sunday will keep on continuing the same as usual.

Loading...

Goa CM @DrPramodPSawant announces three days extended Janata Curfew in the state . #BreakTheChain #JanataCurfewNotEnough It’s time to Act responsibly . #Social_Distancing pic.twitter.com/kZbrMiz9w3 — Rohini Swamy (@Rohini_Swamy) March 22, 2020

The flights to Goa had been reduced to mere 18 from 77 and all the passengers coming down to Goa from other states will be sent to the quarantine if required said the sources.

Sawant who is presently working from home said that the Janata Curfew has been 100 per cent successful in the state and that he has also asked his support staff to work from home.

“I am reviewing and monitoring the situation across the state with respect to movement on borders as well as healthcare services,” Sawant said adding that “I request everyone to stay indoors with your loved ones. Together we will fight coronavirus and safeguard our people,” he said

it might be recalled that the CM had earlier on Saturday appealed the people of Goa to not stock excess material as the Janata Curfew will be only for one day and today he only extended the days without talking about how all of us will get the daily essential items like Milk, Fish meat and other required stuff.