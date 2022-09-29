Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Hyderabad Tourist Gets Admitted To GMC After Consuming Narcotic Substance

After Sonali Phogat’s case was breaking the headlines, Goa police and Anti-narcotics Cell arrested many youths and main drug peddlers in different cases across the state. Recently a tourist from Hyderabad who had come to Goa for his vacation was admitted to GMC on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness following consumption of a narcotic substance.
Drug Overdose
 He was later discharged. The 30-year-old arrived in Goa with three friends last week. Police said that as soon as they arrived at Goa International Airport, they took a cab to Calangute, and the cabbie allegedly sold them the narcotics substance. 

Goa is a place where tourists come to enjoy and relax but with the number of tourists growing the crime rate has also gone up. Gone are the days when Goa was known for its beauty and quiet environment.

In the past few years, the state has experienced many cases of narcotics wherein many youths and drug peddlers were arrested. 

Over the past two years, many migrants had left the state due to the Coronavirus now as economic activities are back in full swing, people are returning in large numbers. 

Goa has seen tons of drug cases in the state in the year 2022. In just 6 months over 92kg of narcotics were seized in Goa. 

“We are inquiring into the matter, “a senior police officer said.

Also Read...

Cyclist Dies After Hit By Kadamba Bus

A Cyclist Dies After Hit by Kadamba Bus at Chimbel Old Goa

September 24, 2022 No Comments

In an unfortunate situation, a cyclist died on the spot. This incident took place on Chimbel-Old Goa road. The cyclist identified as Devu Mardolkar died on the spot when he was crushed under the tyre of Kadamba Transport Corporation’s Bus at the accident-prone Chimbel-Old Goa junction on Friday morning.

Read More »
Online Casino in India

How Reliable Are Online Casinos in India? 

September 22, 2022 No Comments

Ethically and politically, gambling is banned in India except for casinos in Goa, which is known as the Las Vegas of India and Sikkim, which also have casinos but Goa is the biggest hub with the advantage of floating casinos.    

Read More »
Hilltop Owner Arrested

Hilltop Owner Arrested In a Drug Case

September 22, 2022 No Comments

Hilltop is a very well-known joint / restaurant situated at Vagator in North Goa and it is famous amongst the foragers and domestic tourists alike who have come under the radar in a drug case that has been registered in Hyderabad.

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

