Hyderabad Tourist Gets Admitted To GMC After Consuming Narcotic Substance

After Sonali Phogat’s case was breaking the headlines, Goa police and Anti-narcotics Cell arrested many youths and main drug peddlers in different cases across the state. Recently a tourist from Hyderabad who had come to Goa for his vacation was admitted to GMC on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness following consumption of a narcotic substance.

He was later discharged. The 30-year-old arrived in Goa with three friends last week. Police said that as soon as they arrived at Goa International Airport, they took a cab to Calangute, and the cabbie allegedly sold them the narcotics substance.

Goa is a place where tourists come to enjoy and relax but with the number of tourists growing the crime rate has also gone up. Gone are the days when Goa was known for its beauty and quiet environment.

In the past few years, the state has experienced many cases of narcotics wherein many youths and drug peddlers were arrested.

Over the past two years, many migrants had left the state due to the Coronavirus now as economic activities are back in full swing, people are returning in large numbers.

Goa has seen tons of drug cases in the state in the year 2022. In just 6 months over 92kg of narcotics were seized in Goa.

“We are inquiring into the matter, “a senior police officer said.