Human Trial of Corona Vaccine “Covaxin” Begins at Redkar Hospital in Goa

Finally, Goa becomes one of the states India to have the human testing for the indigenously developed vaccine for the Covid-19. The “Covaxin” human testing has begun in Goa’s Redkar Hospital confirmed by the CM Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Covaxin is India’s first indigenously made vaccine is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV) and it has reached to its final stage and that called clinical trial wherein the vaccine now will be used on the human to find out its effectiveness and results.

The Union health and family welfare Minister Dr. Harshvardhan said that the fight against COVID has entered a decisive phase as the human trial of the Indian vaccine has begun.

According to the reports, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the human trials of coronavirus vaccine have begun at the state’s Redkar Hospital and congratulated the team behind it.

“Human trials of Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine for COVID-19, has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa. This is a testimony of India’s immense potential in healthcare innovation. My best wishes to the entire team working on Covaxin,” Sawant tweeted on Monday.

Normally the development of any vaccine takes several years but since the Covid-19 is an extraordinary situation the researches have increased the pace and developed the final vaccine for the clinical trial.

The central Government also supported the efforts and gave a push to the drug regulator to start the clinical trials of the vaccine.

According to the reports, the Covaxin is developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).