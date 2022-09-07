History Sheeter From Baina in Vasco Da Gama Murdered by Gang of Four

There is a saying that those who live by the sword die by the sword. The recent case of a 33-year-old history-sheeter getting murdered by the Gang is not the new news for Goa. There are many cases wherein such incidents came to the light.

According to the reports, Umesh Harijan, 33, a resident of Baina Vasco and a history-sheeter, was allegedly murdered by a gang of four with a ‘Koita’ (machete) at Katem, Baina, on Monday.

A few hours after committing the crime, police said two of the four—identified as Amir Hussain and Deepak Sharma—were nabbed by Ponda police while patrolling the Old Goa-Banastarim highway.

Police have recovered the two-wheeler in which they used to commit the crime and later fled after allegedly committing the crime. The mastermind behind the murder and the other accomplices are still at large.

Sources said that the victim had assaulted a youth from Mangor Hill on Sunday owing to the previous enmity with the gang involved in committing the murder.

On finding Harijan alone during lunch at the Sarvajanik Ganesh celebration near the ice factory at Kalem, around 3 pm on Monday, the accused, in a pre-planned move, assaulted the victim with a sickle, which has been recovered from the scene of the crime.

Police suspect that more weapons were used to assault the victim as there were several wounds on her body. Harijan died on the spot as he had sustained major injuries to his back, hands, and limbs.

A forensic team and a dog squad were summoned to the crime site to obtain clues about the accused persons. Mormugao police have registered an offence under the provisions of the Indian penal code (IPC) and Arms Act.