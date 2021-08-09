The most notorious history-sheeter of the south Goa, Anwar Shaikh AKA Tiger Anwar who had survived the deadly attack in Fatorda in the month of February was found murdered in Karnataka. He was killed in an attack with sharp weapons at Havnoor situated in Haveli District Karnataka.

Goa Prism had published a report on its 17th February Edition about the attack on well-known History Sheeter Notorious criminal Anwar Shaikh by the group of rival gang members near Ambaji Junction in Fatorda.

Anwar had survived that attack due to the intervention of the Goa Police whose vehicle was passing by that side when the attack took place. Shaikh had sustained a bullet injury in his thigh, and serious injuries on his knee, head, and right arm. He was then taken to Hospicio Hospital Margao and later was shifted to Goa Medical College ( GMC) for further treatment.

You May Also Read: History Sheeter and Notorious Criminal Anwar Sheikh Severely Injured In An Attack At Fatorda

According to the police, the attack on Anwar In Karnataka was the outcome of an old dispute between Shaikh and his assailant that led to his death.

Shaikh has many cases booked against him in several police stations across the state of Goa but yet he was moving around freely.

According to the sources, Anwar was killed by the assailants with the axe and they made the gruesome video of his blood-stained body with injuries on neck and head viral on social media.

According to sources, Tiger had recently traveled to his native place. They stated that Anwar, who was out on bail, was involved in an old rivalry with some people in his hometown. Sources said he was allegedly involved in ‘Hafta Vasooli’ from garage owners.

“Today he went out for the same and one of the garage owners, who is also learned to be a local goon, retaliated and attacked him with an axe which is used to chop trees,” they said. Sources further added that the assailant attacked Anwar in the middle of the road.

According to the reports, the Karnataka Police is in touch with the Goa Police in connection with the further investigations in this case. There is no link from Goa was found in his murder, revealed the sources.

You May Also Read: Drug Case and Illegal Sand Trade Led To Attack on Anwar Shaikh at Fatorda

Following his recovery, Anwar had released a video where he had claimed he wanted to live a crime-free life and denied allegations of hafta collection over illegal sand extraction claiming that the government has banned this activity.

Prior to that, Anwar had been accused and arrested in connection with a number of crimes including abduction, rape, assault, dacoity, burglary, rioting, etc. He had also assaulted and threatened to kill a young businessman in a fit of rage.

He had attained the so-called “fame” for another self-professed skill – shooting ‘gangster’ videos inside Colvale Jail where he was imprisoned at that time. In the video, he was seen moving around like a VIP inside the jail with ‘followers’ treating him like a lord.