History Sheeter and Notorious Criminal Anwar Sheikh Severely Injured In An Attack At Fatorda

A well-known History Sheeter Notorious criminal Anwar Shaikh was attacked by a group of unknown assailants in south Goa, he was severely injured with the bullet shot fired by one of the assailants of rival gang members near Ambaji junction, Fatorda on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Shaikh has sustained a bullet injury in his thigh, and serious injuries on his knee, head, and right arm. He was admitted to the Hospicio Hospital Margao and later was shifted to Goa Medical College ( GMC) for further treatment.

South Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh said that Shaikh’s complaint has been recorded at the GMC wherein he has mentioned names of several persons, including Hornekar, involved in attacking him.

Following Shaikh’s statement, Ricky Hornekar, a resident of Curchorem, was arrested and taken into custody. Police are currently on the search for several other people who are suspected to be involved in the assault.

SP Singh said that Shaikh was assaulted with iron rods, ‘koita’, ‘danda’, while one of them shot him. Police suspect that the assault could be a fall-out of an inter-gang rivalry.

Shaikh, known as ‘Tiger Anwar’, in the crime world has been accused and arrested in connection with several crimes, including abduction, rape, assault, burglary, rioting, etc. over the years.

Fatorda police have booked a case under charges of attempt to murder as well as for forming unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons under several sections of the IPC as well as under the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

Last year, one person was killed in a shoot-out in a gang war in Santa Cruz when the rival gang attacked Imram Bepari who was also allegedly involved in two cases of assault in 2018 and 2019 years. in pre-dawn hours.

Sonu Yadav, a resident of Camrabhat and member of the gang involved in the attack, died after a bullet accidentally pierced his chest in this shootout.

These constant shootouts and gang attacks raised concerns in the state’s administration causing alarm among the public to which Chief minister, Pramod Sawant had replied that no gangster and goondaism would be tolerated in the state.