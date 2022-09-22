Hilltop Owner Arrested In a Drug Case

Hilltop is a very well-known joint / restaurant situated at Vagator in North Goa and it is famous amongst the foragers and domestic tourists alike who have come under the radar in a drug case that has been registered in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Police arrested Stephen (Steve) D’souza, the owner of Hilltop, on Wednesday in connection with a narcotics case registered in the Telangana capital.

Hyderabad police divulged Anjuna police station about the arrest of Hilltop owner Steve,” Anjuna PI Prashal Dessai said, “after the arrest, D’souza was taken for medical before transit remand, but due to some health issues, he has been admitted to the district hospital Mapusa.”

Hilltop is among the popular party venues in Vagator, and the arrest of its owner comes against the backdrop of the arrest of an alleged drug peddler Priteesh Borkar in Hyderabad.

Borkar, 36, was caught in Habsiguda with 20 ecstasy pills, five LSD blots, 4 grams of MDMA, a phone, and Rs 4,000 in cash.

During the interrogation of Borkar, he disclosed six-person names from Goa, including D’souza and curlie’s manager Edwin Nunes from whom he would buy narcotics and sell them to his customers at a profit.

Following Borkar ’s Divulgence, a Hyderabad police team arrived in Goa within no time. Nunes was recently arrested in a narcotics case in connection with the death of a Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat and was later released on bail.

Curlie ‘s was where the late Phogat was given narcotics ahead of her death. Goa police later seized some meth from a Curlie‘s toilet.

A few weeks ago, wherein Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said that his team never received help from the Goa police while probing drug cases that have a Goa connection.

Goa police later denied that they had received any help request from Hyderabad police. “No request whatsoever was received for any assistance for the arrest of any person, including specifically for the arrest of Edwin Nunes,” Goa police said.

Anand had said that Nunes’ name had cropped up in a drug peddling case on August 17. But while Hyderabad police shared the list of ‘wanted people’ including Edwin with Goa cops, they received no help in nabbing him.

“Goa police are at the forefront of the fight against drugs. Keeping with its professional ethos and long tradition of professional policing, Goa police has always assisted all-state and central police departments that have approached it for assistance, “ Goa police said.