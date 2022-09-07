Highly Decomposed Body Recovered From House in Anjuna Near Curlies

A dead body of a person is covered from a house near Curlies in Anjuna in north Goa. The identity of the person, whether male or female is not yet ascertained by the police due to the degree of decomposition.

There are back-to-back cases of murders and dead body recoveries rising in the state of Goa and the recovery of the decomposed body from the location close to Curlies Restaurant in Anjuna makes the situation yet mysterious situation.

Recently, when the news of the late Sonali Phogat was in the limelight, the restaurant curlies was highlighted many times in the Phogat case. Once again it has gained publicity wherein a highly decomposed body was found near St Micheal Wado, Anjuna, near Curlies.

Anjuna police told the media that on Tuesday they recovered a fully decomposed body from a house on the way to Curlies.

As per the information provided by PI Anjuna Prashal Dessai, the unidentified body was found lying on a bed inside an unused house by the owner, Alex Rodrigues, on Tuesday morning.

PI Dessai further said that the police are yet to ascertain whether it was a male or female dead body due to the degree of decomposition.

The house where the body was found has been closed for several days.

Anjuna police got a call from the house owner on Tuesday morning at around 10 am.

The body has been preserved at GMC and the post-mortem will be performed on Wednesday informed the PI.