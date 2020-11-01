Gruesome Murder Of 50-Year-Old Person At Calangute Bus Stop

One person was found dead lying in a pool of blood at a Calangute bus stop late last night. The Calangute Police have detained one person in connection with this case.

The deceased man, age is not known yet, was found dead at the stop near the Tinto area of Calangute market. The police have stated that it is still not certain whether it was a murder or an accident.

According to information available, the deceased person was stabbed with a sharp weapon, after certain alterations. The stab resulted in grievous injuries, thereby causing his death. This version, however, could not be confirmed by the police, as they have stated that they are still looking into the case.

The identity of the deceased is still not known, however, police sources say he is between 50 and 55 years old. He also is suspected to be a drug addict.

The person arrested by the police allegedly was also under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.