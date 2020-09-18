Google Play Store Removed Paytm Citing Violation of Its Policies; ‘money safe’ says Paytm

Google has reportedly taken down financial services application ‘Paytm’ from its Play Store option for alleged violation of online gambling policies for promoting its fantasy gaming platform Paytm First Games.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning tomorrow, often, the platform witnessed a surge in the launch of such apps before such major sporting tournaments.

Other apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, Paytm Money, and a few others are still available for downloads.

Reportedly, Google Vice President of Product Suzanne Frey, said that play store prohibits online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting in India. Paytm, which promotes fantasy sports service within its marquee app, repeatedly violated Play Store’s policies.

Alongside the Paytm app, Paytm First Games is also no longer available for download through Google Play.

This is actually the first time that Paytm’s main app has been removed from the Google Play Store, while its other applications are presently available to download.

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Paytm however has asked its users not to panic and that their money is ‘completely safe’, this despite the app being pulled down from Play Store.

