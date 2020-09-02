India Time Mail 200X60PX
Goldsmith Attacked in Broad Daylight at Margao; Passed Away on Way To Hospital

Jeweller Attacked at Margao
Jeweller Attacked at Margao

In a shocking incident today, one, Swapnil Walke, a goldsmith, was attacked by unknown persons at his jewelry store in the heart of Margao city.  

The four attackers, as per reports, stabbed Swapnil Walke – the owner of Krishna Jewellers – outside his shop as they tried to rob him. Swapnil, who attempted to get a hold of the attackers was stabbed and he suffered grievous injuries. 

He passed away while being shifted for treatment to the hospital. 

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, happened outside Krishni Jewellers, behind Grace Church, Margao. The attackers fled from the scene, despite several onlookers nearby, who failed to nab the attackers. 

Police investigations are currently underway, with efforts being made to nab the culprits. 

