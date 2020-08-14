Goa’s Covid Tally Reaches upto a 10K Mark with 570 Cases Detected in a Single Day

Goa once declared as a Green Zone for covid-19 has now become one of the highest-rated COVID states in the country and with the cases mounting every day, the state has crossed the mark of 10,000 positive cases with the highest single-day spike of 570 cases.

Goa’s Death toll has also reached 91 with two more deaths reported in the state on Thursday while the total infection has crossed the mark of 10,000. Following the police, health officers, and other frontline workers the first case of Journalist testing positive for the infection came into the light in Panaji.

According to the reports, an editor of a Marathi daily situated in the capital city of Goa along with his daughter was tested positive for the Covid-19 infection on Thursday and since both of them are Asymptomatic, they have placed themselves under the home quarantine.

The union minister for Ayush Shripad Naik and his wife were tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Wednesday while the lady staff member attached to the Minister’s office was also tested positive on Thursday.

With the number of cases growing in Panaji the state’s capital city is slowly turning into the major covid hotspot. Around 22 new cases being detected in Panaji on a daily basis, Panaji has reached the mark of 142 active cases to date.

Loading...

According to the reports, Goa saw the highest single spike in the state with 570 people testing positive. The earliest high was on August 10, when the State reported 506 cases.

Till date, Goa has recorded 10,494 cases out of which 6,921 were recovered and 3,491 are still either undergoing the treatment at ESI hospital of home quarantined themselves being asymptomatic. On Thursday alone 271 people were reported to have recovered from the infection.

As per the Health Bulletin issued by Directorate of Health Services (DHS) both the deaths reported on Thursday were due to co-morbid conditions. One of the deceased was a 48-Year-Old man from Rajbag Canacona who died at ESI hospital in Margao due to comorbidities while the other who succumbed to the infection at the same hospital is a 43-Year-Old man from Aquem in south Goa.

According to the statement released by the health secretary, out of 3236 samples tested for Coronavirus, 570 were declared positive on Thursday while 1926 were tested negative. The report of the remaining 740 people is still awaited. There are 105 patients in hospital isolation and 24 interstate travelers are in-home quarantine.

The Mongor Hill area of Goa which where all this started have been getting recovered and people from that area have started resuming the work. It looks like now the next stop of Covid is the capital city of Goa unless people maintain the social distancing and follow the norms laid down by the state government, the Covid infection is here to stay for real long. Please do not forget to leave your valuable comments and suggestions on this news article.