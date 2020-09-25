Goa’s COVID Tally Crosses 30k Mark; 2% of state’s Population Already Infected

Goa is witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, on an average of nearly 600 new cases being added every day. The state, which crossed the 15,00 total confirmed cases on August 26th, has now doubled the figures to 30,000 within less than a month.

This also means that nearly about 2% of Goa’s population has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The state, in a bid to ramp up facilities to fight the pandemic, has begun operations at the new South Goa District hospital, which has now been converted into a full-fledged covid hospital.

Sadly, the hospital reported its first death yesterday, after a 65-year old person from Raia was brought in a breathless condition. He passed away in the casualty itself, before being admitted into the hospital. The cause of the patient’s death has been recorded as Covid-19 with pneumonia.

Goa’s active cases currently stand at a staggering high of 5882 cases, with 673 new Covid-19 positive cases being detected yesterday, September 24th.

Goa’s fatalities also continue to rise daily, with seven persons succumbing to the infection yesterday. The total deaths recorded in the state are at 384, with a daily average of 8 deaths this month.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that the state would fight towards a zero-mortality figure.

Also, another worrying trend noticed is patients arriving late to hospitals, despite having symptoms. Over the last few days, nearly five have succumbed within just hours, some minutes, of being admitted to the hospital.

Goa had last month become the first state in the country to have 1% of its population positive due to Covid-19. The state’s recovery however stands at 24,347 recoveries, with 490 being ‘cured’ in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Panaji City saw nearly 40 new positive cases yesterday, taking its total tally to 355. Cases reportedly have been found in areas such as Altinho, Miramar, and Ribandar.

In South Goa, besides Margao, which continues to have the highest active cases, new cases are being also recorded in areas such as Canacona and Curchorem areas.