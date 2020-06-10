Goa’s COVID-19 cases rank higher than the national average

This information might be shocking but it is the fact that Goa has much higher cases per million compared the national average. According to the reports, Goa has 214 cases per million on average compared to the national average of 200 cases per million making Goa’s ranking higher than the national average for COVID-19 cases.

Mangor Hill, Goa’s first Containment Zone, which is now the epicentre of the Novel Coronavirus in the state has become the major contributor in increasing the average rate of Goa. The rapid increase in the cases of COVID-19 positive in Goa has jumped to 45 per cent average growth in the just one week.

Despite of the growing cases and closing the national average Goa is lucky to have Zero mortality rate.

According to the reports, Goa’s tally of the active positive cases has reached to 330 on Tuesday morning “Goa had 263 active cases, of which around 90% are asymptomatic and 67 persons or 20% of the cases have recovered,” said the authorities.

According to the data published in the directorate of health services’ (DHS) bulletin on Monday evening showed that 31,455 tests have been conducted in the state since January 29, indicating that 20,425 individuals have been tested for every million or 10 lakh residents.

The above numbers also makes Goa’s testing rate higher than the exiting national average of 3,291 tests per million. From April 26 to June 8 alone, Goa conducted 19,830 tests on individuals.

The state government is maintaining high level of secrecy in the day to day dealings and all the staff and doctors have been given strict instructions to not speak to media. One of the doctor attached to the DHS gave out some the following information on the assurance of anonymity.

“You need to increase the capacity of testing, there is no doubt about that,” said a doctor with the DHS. “They have got machines to enhance testing, but the manpower in the labs also needs to be increased. The staff is stretched.”

According to the authorities the major amount of cases have been tested positive have arrived in Goa from the states like Maharastra and Delhi, but everyone knows that it is not the fact anymore since major amount of cases are coming from the Mangor Hill.

Although we cannot ignore the fact that change in the SOP in Goa due to the swell in the incoming crowd by train and road. “From Wednesday onwards, people will no longer have to undergo mandatory TrueNat Covid-19 tests and could instead opt for home quarantine,” stated the report.

The stringent testing regimen followed by the DHS helped the state post-high testing figures, but also put a strain on the state’s medical infrastructure. “They were making rules but finding it difficult to comply with the rules,” said the DHS doctor.

“The government said test everybody, but at the end of the day, it’s the doctors who have to test. If you have just one entry point and a limited number of people, you can have 100% testing, but with the borders open and trains coming in, it was becoming very difficult to test.”