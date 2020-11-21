Goa’s Beef Supply Might Get Affected As Karnataka Government Is Planning To Put Ban on Cow Slaughtering

Goa is majorly dependent on the neighbouring state for its daily requirement of beef supply but due to the possible change in law in Karnataka there will no more permissions for the cow slaughtering and thus affecting the supply of beef to Goa.

According to the reports, Goa’s supply of beef is likely to be affected in the near future as Karnataka is contemplating a law banning cow slaughter.

This development has come into the light following the appointment of BJP’s National General Secretary C T Ravi as Party uncharge for Goa. “The ban will be reality in Karnataka soon,” he said.

Ravi, a former Karnataka minister for Kannada & Culture and a staunch protagonist of the save cow brigade, said a law banning cow slaughter would be passed in the up coming Assembly session.

If the said amendment is passed in the Karnataka assembly session this time then it will affect the beef supplies to Goa. The state’s most of the supply of beef comes from Belgavi which is situated in Karnataka.

“The cow slaughter ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked the Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan to get ‘The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill’ passed in the Cabinet and present it in the upcoming Assembly Session,” Tweeted Chikkama- Galuru MLA of ruling party.

According to Mr Ravi the cow slaughter ban is inevitable in Karnataka state provided the state Government abides by the directives given by him. “The law banning a Cow Slaughtering is expected to come into the force from December this year,” he added.

According to the reports, saffron activists in Belagavi region have welcomed the decision of Ravi for bringing their long pending demand into the reality.

“We worship cow as ‘gomata’ and it is our duty to save her from being slaughtered. The law to ban cow slaughter needs to be implemented in the state immediately,” a Sri Ram Sena activist said.

(With Inputs from The Goan)