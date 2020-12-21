Goans and The Government of Goa Chose an Unusual Way To Celebrate The 60th Liberation Day of Goa

While the Chief Minister and Government of Goa planned to celebrate the 60th Liberation Day of Goa with the President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, the locals had their own different ways to celebrate the auspicious day.

On the night of 18 December, 14 social groups, activists, and various other people from all over Goa gathered near the railway tracks opposite St. Lawrence Chapel, Arossim, Cansaulim for the peaceful “Night Vigil” starting from 10:30 pm.

“We want to give a message to the people that the Government needs to stop coal transportation and coal in Goa”, stated Abhijeet Prabhudessai, member of Goyant Kolso Naka. The protesters said that the double-tracking project would destroy the lives of the locals as the projects would affect the environment, health, and livelihood.

The protesters lit candles, held placards that read “Our Goal No Coal”, “Liberation from Coal”, “No Coal” and we’re shouting slogans. The protesters also told Police Inspector Sheriff Jaquis that they would not move away from the tracks and would continue protesting peacefully.

Loading...

Abhijeet Prabhudessai had coordinated with the railway masters of Majorda and Cansaulim and informed them not to allow any train movements for the next 12 hours starting from 10:30 pm, 18 December as people would sit protesting on the tracks. But due to police interruption the 12 hours vigil lasted for only 4 hours and ended by 2:30 am.

After numerous requests by the Vasco Mamlatdar Dhiren Banaulikar and Joint Mamlatdar Krishna Gauns accompanied by the police force, they convinced the protesters to stop the vigil and go home. The police force was ready with batons, year gas, riot helmets and shields but didn’t have to use any of it as the protesters were convinced.

The protesters ended the night singing Christmas carols and the National Anthem.

The next day, on 19 December youth from every part of the state had decided to gather at Panjim Church Square to celebrate the Liberation Day with a peaceful parade but were detained by the police at around 2:00 PM.

The youth were gathering to spread awareness and put up a program regarding the Save Mollem Campaign. They were not shouting slogans or holding up any placards.

The youth wearing t-shirts and masks with “Save Mollem” and “Protect Goa” prints were detained. Also, young people around the city were forced to sit in the police van.

The youth questioned the police as to why they had to sit in the van and where were police taking them but none of their questions were answered. The van switched from Porvorim police station to Mapusa police station to Agassaim police station and finally to Ponda police station. When the detained youth should be taken to the nearest police station. “We cannot keep them in the Panjim Police Station jurisdiction since the President is attending 2 events at Azad Maidan and Dayanand Bandodkar ground. It is a matter of security”, said a senior police officer. But why weren’t the youth informed when they asked about this?

The youth detained were released at around 9:00 PM from the Ponda Police Station.

“I was in casual clothes with my camera and much later they came for me too but I managed to talk my way out of it asking them why and where they were taking me and under what section of the law. They couldn’t answer any of it and so they clicked pictures of me and my Aadhar card and told me to go home or I’ll be detained if they see me again. One of the cops asked me to delete any pictures I’d taken with my camera but since I had none he kept quiet”, said Yash Sawant, one of the youths present at the Church Square.

“I am appalled by the behavior of Goa Police and that too ironically on Goa Liberation Day. I saw them picking up and dragging young persons at the Church Square who were there to silently register their ambition to free Mollem from the siege on its people, trees, and wildlife and some were in fact sitting in a circle talking about visions of Goa’s Liberation. They are being driven in a bus to where they do not know. What liberation is supposed to be? Do Goans not have a right to a voice?”, stated activist and advocate, Albertina Almeida.

“Their voice is suppressed. During the Portuguese era they used to arrest people for raising their voice, the same thing the Goa Police are doing. There is need of one more liberation for Goa”, said AAP Leader, Surel Tilve.

This Liberation Day, did we go back in time during the Portuguese rule where Goans couldn’t stand for their rights? Is it legal for the police force to detain the youth of Goa without them committing any crime? Why were their questions not answered? Why were young citizens visiting the city for their own reasons forced to sit in the van? Why were they detained for 5 hours? Is Goa truly liberated or are we back to where we were 60 years ago?

The Government of Goa seized the youth’s right to freedom. So many questions stuck in the minds of Goans. Will the questions be answered by the Government or yet again be ignored?