Goan Origin, Former Indian Footballer, John rosario Dies of Covid-19 Infection

John Rosario Alfonso, A Goan bord striker in Indian Football Team died of a Covid-19 infection on Saturday Evening, he was 71 when he succumbed to the infection, stated the report.

According to the report, Mr. John had played for Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy in 1974 1974, 1975, and 1979, and for various football clubs like Goan Sports, ICL, Orkay Mills, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mafatlal, and then finally with the Tata Sports Club. Always considered a gentleman, he worked for the Tatas for more than 20 years.

He also played the role of senior coach at the Bipin Memorial football academy after retiring from the football games. Amongst his famous wards whom he trained was Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham, who captained the St Francis D’Assisi School, football team.

“RIP ex-India player John Alphonso. Lost to Corona; started his career from ICL and played for the elite tier clubs like Mafatlal and Tata.

He also represented Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy. An ex-executive committee member of MDFA. Late Mr Alphonso was also very active with St Francis D’Assisi.

The footballing community has lost a very active contributor. We grieve alongside his family. May his soul rest in peace,” posted Mumbai Football Association on social media on Saturday night.

