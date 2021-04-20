India Time Mail 200X60PX
Goa Prism Marathi 200X60PX
Incredible Goa 200X60PX
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Linkedin
Advertisement

Goan Origin, Former Indian Footballer, John rosario Dies of Covid-19 Infection

Goan Footballer
John Alfonso © Provided by The Times of India

John Rosario Alfonso, A Goan bord striker in Indian Football Team died of a Covid-19 infection on Saturday Evening, he was 71 when he succumbed to the infection, stated the report. 

According to the report, Mr. John had played for Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy in 1974 1974, 1975, and 1979, and for various football clubs like Goan Sports, ICL, Orkay Mills, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mafatlal, and then finally with the Tata Sports Club. Always considered a gentleman, he worked for the Tatas for more than 20 years.

He also played the role of senior coach at the Bipin Memorial football academy after retiring from the football games. Amongst his famous wards whom he trained was Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham, who captained the St Francis D’Assisi School, football team.

“RIP ex-India player John Alphonso. Lost to Corona; started his career from ICL and played for the elite tier clubs like Mafatlal and Tata. 

He also represented Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy. An ex-executive committee member of MDFA. Late Mr Alphonso was also very active with St Francis D’Assisi. 

The footballing community has lost a very active contributor. We grieve alongside his family. May his soul rest in peace,” posted Mumbai Football Association on social media on Saturday night.

With the Inputs from MSN 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Promotional Content
Recently Sai Bhatti was visiting Goa. I showed him around this incredible place. As I was showing him the city, Sai talked a bit about the mobile casino scene. He showed me on the phone his website and the reviews he writes about the mobile casino. Traveling with Sai around the city was fun, and I can see we both learned a lot. Mobile Casino India Toplist 2021
Facebook-f
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Scroll to Top