Goan Born Marathi Actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar Succumbs To COVID-19

Noted Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away today morning due to Covid-19. She was currently admitted at a private hospital in Satara, Maharashtra.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar – born in Goa – was associated with the Goa Hindu Association and she began her performing career in Konkani and Marathi plays.

The actress, who was currently shooting a Marathi serial ‘Aai Mazi Kalubai’ in Satara, contracted the virus a week ago. Another 20-22 members from the crew also tested positive, however, Ashalata was the only member who got critical and was subsequently put on ventilator support.

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020

The actress with Goan roots was reportedly critical for the last three days. She also was part of a certain Bollywood film in her acting career. Her final rites will be performed in Satara itself.

Ashalata Webgaonkar is a popular face in television, films, and also within the Indian theatre scene. She started her acting career with theatre, primarily in Marathi and Konkani plays and later also acted in over a hundred Hindi and Marathi films.