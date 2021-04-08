Goa Tourism Sector Workers To Get Vaccinated Irrespective of Their Age

The Covid vaccination drive in Goa has reached to the age group of 45 plus irrespective of their co-morbid conditions that means every person above 45 of year of the age is eligible to take Covid vaccine but this rule may not be applicable for the Goa’s tourism sectors workers as the state Government is planning to vaccinate all the Tourism sector workers irrespective of their Age.

This step is being taken to make sure that the workers connected to the tourism sector in Goa remains immune from the virus and serve Goa’s only major revenue generating industry. According to the reports, Goa’s tourism sector is a big source of revenue for the state and also provides employment to nearly 35% of the state’s population.

According to the reports, Goa government has sought special permission from the Centre to vaccinate all workers in the state’s tourism sector, even if they are below 45 years of age, citing the sector’s criticality, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

“Our attempt is that all those working in the tourism line all those above 45 should get vaccinated but we have written a letter seeking permission that those working in the tourism industry even if they are below 45 should be vaccinated,” Sawant said.

According to CM more than 35% of state’s population are employed and dependent on the tourism sector and their safety and health becomes the concern of a state government. Estimated 25 lakh tourists had visited Goa since the travel restrictions has been lifted by the state government and this makes the workers connected to the tourism sector more vulnerable.

“For now, we don’t have permission, but if we get the permission, then we are ready to vaccinate all those working in the tourism industry,” Sawant added.

It is not only the tourism sector but also various other sectors in the state including manufacturing and services, have been seeking the expansion of the vaccination drive to cover those who come in contact with customers while working, said the CM.

“Being a touristic state and given that the economy has only now begun to revive, we are only advising people to avoid and restrict gatherings,” Sawant said, when asked whether tourists arriving in the state should be made to produce Covid negative certificates upon arrival, a demand that is being made by civil society in the state.

Sawant also said that the police have been told to crackdown on those not wearing masks in crowded places like markets, bus stands and other public places, even beaches.

“Enforcement will be done in a big way. It’s not that Covid is coming from the tourists only. Covid is spreading internally in the state as well. Our people should also not mix up with tourists,” Sawant said.

With the Inputs from The Hindustan Times