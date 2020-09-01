Goa Reports The Highest Single Day Spike of 588 Positive Cases

Goa reported its highest single-day spike of 588 positive cases of the coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic, as the state crossed the 18,000 mark of total confirmed cases. Over 11,000 cases were reported within a single month of August, today

Goa had initially witnessed its previous highest single-day spike of 570 cases on August 13 when the state crossed the 10,000 mark of total confirmed cases.

After a slight reduction in numbers mid-August, the state began witnessing a continuous surge post the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The Chief Minister had said that social distancing norms were not followed by many while venturing out in public during the festival.

Goa also recorded two deaths today due to the coronavirus infection. A 70-year old male from Pernem died at the Goa Medical College today, while another 70-year old male from Gogol-Margao died at the ESI Hospital yesterday.

273 persons were declared cured today by the state health departments. Currently, Goa has 256 people who have opted for home isolation.

After initially starting three wards at GMC to handle serious co-morbid positive patients, another ward, 122, was also converted to handle more patients, the Health Minister said.

Union AYUSH minister has been reportedly shifted to the normal ward from the covid facility at the Manipal hospital upon the advice of the AIIMS Director Dr. Gulleria.

The state has 3962 active cases as per the health bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services.