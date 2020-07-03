Goa Reports The Highest Single-Day Spike in The COVID Cases on Thursday

The state is on the verge of getting into the red zone with a continuous rise in the COVID cases. On Thursday Goa registered yet another biggest spike in the COVID-19 Positive cases with 95 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.

The newly formed containment zone is showing the significant rise int he covid-19 positive cases with 32 people tested positive in a single day at Zuarinagar situated in Vasco.

With the registration of new cases, the total tally of Goa went to 1482 with the active cases of 744 and 734 people have been recovered from the infection.

Mongor Hill still remains at the top with 240 cases with another 241 cases linked to it. The newly formed containment zone at Zuarinagar comes second with 80 cases followed by Sada 63 and Biana 54.

According to the Reports, 32 people tested positive in a single day at Zuarinagar in Vasco which has emerged as a hotspot in the last three to four days, taking its count to 80.

After Mangor hill, Zuarinagar has reported the highest number of cases. Another hotspot in the port town, Baina reported a total 54 till Thursday.

The locations which have seen Covid-19 cases during the last few days witnessed a spike, while new cases were also reported from Mardol, Marcel, Goa Velha and Valpoi.