75-Year-Old Woman Dies of COVID-19 Infection at ESI Hospital in Margao

Goa on Saturday registered the 5th death of COVID infection, a 75-year-old lady succumbed to the infection at Goa’s ESI Hospital Situated in South Goa.

Goa’s COVID tally has crossed the 1500 mark with 800 plus active cases and 6 deaths, one more person a 45-Year-Old man died in Khariwada situated in Vasco Da Gama, he was tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

The 75-year-old lady who died in COVID hospital at Margao on Saturday night belongs to Salcete in South Goa. She was admitted into the ESI hospital after testing positive for the infection.

The COVID hospital official had confirmed the news on Saturday night itself. “She is the fifth person in the state to succumb to COVID-19,” he said.

Goa had reported its second-highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday after 94 more people were found infected. It pushed the state’s tally beyond the 1,500-mark, the health department had said. Advertisement.

The number of positive cases in the state stood at 1,576 till Friday night, of which 800 were active ones. They are undergoing treatment at different Covid Care centers in the state.

Source: PTI